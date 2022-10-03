KENT CITY — Ludington's freshman volleyball team defeated Kent City, 15-25, 25-11, 15-12, Monday in Kent City.
Saviera Moser had two aces, two assists, four kills and two digs. Alex Bousson had two aces, four assists, two kills and four digs. Maddy Lynn had three aces, two kills and four digs. Carly Moffitt had seven assists, two kills, a block and six digs. Lilly Slater had two aces, four kills, a block and a dig. Madison Bearup had two aces, a kill and a dig. Sophia Janicki had a block. Brandi Wells had a dig. Gillian Moser had three digs.