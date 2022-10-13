COOPERSVILLE — Ludington’s freshmen volleyball dropped three matches during a quad Thursday evening in Coopersville.
The Orioles lost to Coopersville, 19-25, 15-25; Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, 19-25, 10-25; and Grandville Calvin Christian, 15-25, 25-21, 14-16.
Saviera Moser had seven kills, five aces and 14 digs. Maddy Lynn had seven kills, an assist, seven digs, 15 digs. Carly Moffitt had 10 kills, 11 assists, two aces, four digs. Alex Bousson had three kills, 12 assists, an ace, 10 digs. Sophia Janicki had an ace and two digs. Lilly Slater had 10 kills, three aces, three aces and four digs. Brandi Wells had four kills, two digs and a block. Gillian Moser had 10 digs.