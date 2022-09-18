SCOTTVILLE — Ludington's freshmen volleyball team went 2-3 at the Mason County Central junior varsity invitational Saturday.
Saviera Moser had 11 kills, four aces and two digs. Alex Bousson had five kills, 21 assists, five aces and two digs. Jacee Cole had two assists, 14 aces and five digs. Carly Moffitt had nine kills, 21 assists and 12 aces. Lilly Slater had 16 kills and four aces. Maddy Lynn had eight kills, nine aces and three digs. Madison Bearup had one ace and two digs. Brandi Wells had a kill. Gillian Moser had a kill.