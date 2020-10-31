MUSKEGON — Ludington's volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a defeat of Reeths-Puffer and a loss to North Muskegon in a triangular hosted by the Rockets Thursday.
Ludington defeated the Rockets, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13, and fell to the Norse, 13-25, 20-25.
"The girls played well, but North Muskegon has a strong, well-rounded team, and we just weren't able to get past them," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. "I am proud of how the team has been working together and how they pushed themselves to get up some hard digs and run some tough offense."
De'Lahna Porter led the team with 14 kills followed by Elena Vaara with 12. Sophia Cooney had 22 digs and was 28-of-30 on serve receive. Karli Mesyar had 26 assists.
Ludington's individual statistics:
De'Lahna Porter: 14 kills, 1 ace, 6 blocks, 2 assists, 8 digs.
Elena Vaara: 12 kills, 2 aces, 1 bock, 3 assists, 9 digs.
Sophia Cooney: 22 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 28-30 serve receive.
Keelyn Laird: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 assist.
Zoe Voss: 3 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs.
Morgan Sanocki: 1 dig.
Maddy Vaara: 2 kills, 2 digs.
Rylee Stone: 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist.
Karli Mesyar: 26 assists, 15 digs, 1 ace.
Mia Pung: 3 digs.