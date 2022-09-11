SPRING LAKE — The Ludington volleyball team went 2-1 at the Spring Lake Invitational Saturday.
The Orioles (14-7-1) opened with a loss to Spring Lake, 20-25, 23-25. Ludington then defeated Oakridge, 25-22, 25-13, and Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 25-13, 24-26, 16-14.
"We had a few girls out sick. So, we brought up one of our freshmen (junior varsity) players to play right side for us," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "We started off a little out of sorts, but we came into our own (in) the last two matches of the day.
"I was surprised how quickly the girls adjusted and how well they worked through the last minutes changes. We had a need for some height on the right side and Jaelyn (Laird) stepped in and did well. We had a good amount of blocks, which is what we needed. They pushed through to the finish, and I am happy with how they all stepped up."
The Orioles return to action Tuesday when they play Oakridge, again, but in West Michigan Lakes play.
Ludington's individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 5 aces, 5 digs, 31 kills, 7 blocks, 1 assist
Karli Mesyar: 2 aces, 7 digs, 18 assists
Jordyn Anderson: 3 aces, 5 digs, 34 assists, 9 blocks, 9 kills
Mia Pung: 1 ace, 20 digs, 2 assists
Keelyn Laird: 2 aces, 2 blocks, 15 kills, 13 digs
Ashley McPike: 10 blocks, 7 kills, 1 dig
Olivia Lynn: 1 dig, 4 blocks
Mya Bryant: 1 dig
Jaelyn Laird: 2 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig, 1 assist