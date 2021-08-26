BRETHREN — Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team was unable to make it out of pool play with a record of 1-2, but coach Katherine Klowetter was proud of how hard the girls played.
In pool play, Ludington beat Mason County Eastern, 25-21, 25-12; lost to Grand Traverse Academy, 17-25, 16-25; and lost to Brethren, 13-25, 13-25.
Elianna Jeruzal had 79 percent on serves, 4 aces, 6 assists, 2 kills, 1 block and 3 digs. Mya Brant was a perfect 100 percent on serves with 1 ace and 1 kill. Jennah Skiba had 86 percent on serves with 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block and 2 digs.