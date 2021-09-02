HART — Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team lost a five-set match to Hart Thursday night, 25-16, 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 14-16.
Elianna Jeruzal served 95 percent with eight aces to go with five digs, seven assists and six kills. Samantha Zwick served 92 percent with six aces to go with seven assists. Mia Voss served 81 percent with five aces to go with eight kills and a block. Mya Bryant served 100 percent with three aces to go with two assists. Jennah Skiba served 78 percent with five aces to go with seven kills and a block.