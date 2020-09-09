TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team won its match-ups in a quad at Traverse City Central Tuesday evening, beating Leland, Kingsley and the host Trojans.
The Orioles beat Leland, 27-25, 25-18; Kingsley, 25-15, 25-10; and Central 25-17, 23-25, 15-11.
Morgan Simpson led the team in serving going 25 of 29 with five aces while Karli Mesyar was 28 of 30 with four aces.
Rylee Stone was 34 of 39 at the net with 12 kills while Maddy Vaara was 14 of 14 with 7 kills.
Mesyar led the Orioles with 15 digs followed by Mia Pung with 11.