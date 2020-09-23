After going up two sets to one, Ludington's varsity volleyball team was unable to close out Western Michigan Christian as the Orioles fell in five sets in a Lakes 8 battle.
Ludington fell in the first set, 23-25, but bounced back and won, 25-17 and 25-15, in the next two sets. They lost the fourth set, 19-25, and fifth set, 10-15.
Despite the loss, Orioles head coach Rebecca Vaara stayed positive after a tough defeat.
"I was really impressed with the girls' play overall. Western Michigan Christian is a big, athletic team with a lot of experience on the court. We have a young, small team this year, and I was super happy with the effort and heart the girls gave on the court."
Elena Vaara led the team with 17 kills, followed by De'Lahna Porter with 14 kills and Keelyn Laird with five. Veronique Chapman set her teammates up well, tallying 36 assists.
Laird and Vaara were both strong serving the ball with three aces each.
Ludington statistics:
Elena Vaara: 17 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 6 digs
De'Lahna Porter: 14 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 9 digs
Veronique Chapman: 36 assists, 8 digs
Keelyn Laird: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 5 digs
Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Sophia Cooney: 10 digs, 1 ace
Lauren Johnson: 1 kill, 1 dig