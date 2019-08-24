Ludington's volleyball team reached the semifinals of its tournament Friday before bowing out to Clare.

Ludington fell to Clare, 22-25, 25-22, 10-15, in the semifinals. Beaverton won the title.

"Today was our season opener, and overall, we had a good day," Ludington coach Becky Vaara said. "We've been working on adding to our offense, and we had some really great attacks on the ball today. The girls have only had four days of practice before the start of the season, and we need to continue working on communicating and moving on the court."

