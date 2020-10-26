MUSKEGON — Ludington’s varsity volleyball team finished second at the Lakes 8 Activities Conference tournament Saturday with a 3-1 mark.
Ludington (23-11, 4-2 Lakes 8) defeated Muskegon Catholic, 25-9, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16; but then fell to, Western Michigan Christian, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11.
“Overall, the girls struggled a bit with passing and struggled to pull it together as a team against WMC,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We played strong in our first game, and in the second and third we were just flat. We’re going to pull it together this week in all areas and move on to be stronger.”
Ludington pressed a pair of freshmen into action, and they’re starting to work their way into a settled lineup.
“Karli Mesyar and Maddy Vaara… are starting for us now after an injury and team dynamic shift, and we are all learning to reset and work together. Both freshmen have been very strong for us, with Karli bringing 40 assists and Maddy adding 11 kills,” coach Vaara said. “I am excited to see where this team can push themselves over the next two weeks because they have a lot of heart and talent.
Sophia Cooney led on defense with 23 digs and was 34-34 with serve receive. Elena Vaara led in kills with 17 while De’Lahna Porter had 16, Maddy Vaara 11 and Keelyn Laird 8.
Ludington individual statistics:
Elena Vaara: 17 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 13 digs
De’Lahna Porter: 16 kills, 4 blocks, 5 assists, 16 digs
Sophia Cooney: 3 aces, 23 digs, 34-34 serve receive
Keelyn Laird: 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 assists, 7 digs
Maddy Vaara: 11 kills, 10 digs
Karli Mesyar: 40 assists, 3 aces, 22 digs
Zoe Voss: 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig
Rylee Stone: 2 kills, 2 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 1 ace, 1 dig
Delaney Williams: 1 block