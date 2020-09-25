FREMONT — Despite strong efforts in their final match of the evening with Fremont, the Orioles split their two matches Thursday night at the Fremont triangular.
Ludington beat Shelby in its first match of the night, 25-6, 25-17 and 27-25, but lost three close sets with Fremont, 22-25, 26-28 and 25-27.
"We had a rough night making good connections," said head coach Rebecca Vaara. "The girls just didn't play a good mental game and it showed int he outcome."
De'Lahna Porter was dominate on the net, leading the team with 24 kills and six blocks, while Elena Vaara added 21 kills and Veronique Chapman chipped in with 37 assists.
Keelyn Laird and Zoe Voss were solid in the service game with four aces a piece.
Ludington statistics:
De'Lahna Porter: 24 kills, 2 aces, 6 blocks, 8 digs
Elena Vaara:21 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks, 10 digs
Sophia Cooney: 15 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces
Veronique Chapman: 37 assists, 13 digs, 1 ace
Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs
Lauren Johnson: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 10 digs, 6 assists
Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs
Delaney Williams: 1 block, 1 dig, 1 assist
Madisyn Wysong: 5 digs, 1 assist
Morgan Sanocki: 2 digs