FREMONT — Despite strong efforts in their final match of the evening with Fremont, the Orioles split their two matches Thursday night at the Fremont triangular.

Ludington beat Shelby in its first match of the night, 25-6, 25-17 and 27-25, but lost three close sets with Fremont, 22-25, 26-28 and 25-27.

"We had a rough night making good connections," said head coach Rebecca Vaara. "The girls just didn't play a good mental game and it showed int he outcome."

De'Lahna Porter was dominate on the net, leading the team with 24 kills and six blocks, while Elena Vaara added 21 kills and Veronique Chapman chipped in with 37 assists.

Keelyn Laird and Zoe Voss were solid in the service game with four aces a piece.

Ludington statistics:

De'Lahna Porter: 24 kills, 2 aces, 6 blocks, 8 digs

Elena Vaara:21 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks, 10 digs

Sophia Cooney: 15 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces

Veronique Chapman: 37 assists, 13 digs, 1 ace

Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs

Lauren Johnson: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 10 digs, 6 assists

Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs

Delaney Williams: 1 block, 1 dig, 1 assist

Madisyn Wysong: 5 digs, 1 assist

Morgan Sanocki: 2 digs