PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington's volleyball team scored a four-set victory against Montague in West Michigan Lakes play Tuesday night at Ludington Elementary School, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22.

"I think we were pretty anxious going into this game," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "I used to coach at Montague, and it's where I played, and it's hard to go up against a bunch of girls I used to work with every day.

"We came out hard the first game and ready to play. We underestimated their defense a bit and didn't have the best serve receive in the second game," she continued. "We tightened it up the third game and came out hard again as well as the fourth game.

"We had a lot of great swings, but they got a lot of great digs. They had some good serving runs, but we were all really amped up and excited which gave us a lot of momentum," Holden said. "They were a good opponent, but ultimately, I'm proud of the girls for pushing through for the win. Both teams worked really hard to the end."

The Orioles were led by Maddy Vaara at the net with 21 kills. Jordyn Anderson had 34 assists to lead the team. Karli Mesyar had 13 digs to lead Ludington.

Ludington is back in action Thursday when it travels to Western Michigan Christian for a non-conference contest.

Maddy Vaara: 4 aces, 7 digs, 21 kills, 2 blocks

Karli Mesyar: 1 ace, 13 digs, 1 assist

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace, 4 digs, 34 assists, 3 blocks, 1 kill

Mia Pung: 9 digs

Keelyn Laird: 1 ace, 3 blocks, 16 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist

Ashley McPike: 4 blocks, 1 kill, 2 digs

Olivia Lynn: 1 block, 3 kills

Mia Voss: 4 aces, 1 block, 3 kills

In the junior varsity match, Ludington lost, 21-25, 18-25.

Madelyn Kenyon had five aces, four digs, five assists and four kills. Elianna Jeruzal had an ace, six digs, four assists, four kills and a block. Samantha Zwick had an ace and 10 digs. Jaelyn Laird had three kills and a block.