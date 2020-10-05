HART — Ludington's volleyball team went 3-0 at a quad hosted by Hart Saturday with victories against Onekama, LeRoy Pine River and the host Pirates.
Ludington defeated Onekama, 25-11, 25-4; Hart, 25-16, 25-14; and Pine River, 25-17, 25-20.
The Pirates (5-10) also lost to Pine River, 25-20, 21-25, 7-25, and Onekama, 15-25, 23-25.
"Overall the girls had a good day," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. "They showed improvement in their communication on the court, and we were able to get everyone in to play (Saturday)."
Veronique Chapman led Ludington (11-9) at the service line and setting with six aces and 50 assists. De'Lahna Porter led the team in kills with 27 and in blocks with 10. Sophia Cooney had 21 digs to lead the team and she was 14-of-16 on serve receive.
Ludington's statistics:
De'Lahna Porter: 27 kills, 10 blocks, 1 ace, 7 digs, 4-5 serve receive.
Elena Vaara: 17 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces, 5 digs, 12-13 serve receive.
Veronique Chapman: 50 assists, 6 aces, 14 digs.
Sophia Cooney: 21 digs, 1 ace, 14-16 serve receive.
Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces, 14 digs, 18-12 serve receive.
Lauren Johnson: 3 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs.
Delaney Williams: 3 kills, 1 digs. 1-2 serve receive.
Zoe Voss: 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig.
Madisyn Wysong: 5 digs, 11-11 serve receive.
Morgan Sanocki: 1 dig, 2-2 serve receive.
Hart's individual statistics:
Kloe Klotz: 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs.
Ariana Borrego: 23 digs.
Finley Kistler: 8 aces, 18 assists, 2 kills, 9 digs.
Rylee Noggle: 2 aces, 1 assist, 6 kills, 1 block, 5 digs.
Audrey Aerts: 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 6 digs.
Cassidy Copenhaver: 1 ace, 8 kills, 13 digs.
Avery Beachum: 4 aces, 6 kills, 5 digs.
Morland Gamble: 1 ace, 2 digs.