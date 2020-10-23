ZEELAND — Ludington's volleyball team had its hands full on Thursday, with two matches going the distance as the Orioles went 2-1 at the Zeeland East quad.
Ludington fell in its first match to Grand Rapids South Christian, 20-25, 20-25, but came back and topped Hudsonville Unity Christian, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 and ended the night beating Zeeland East, 18-25, 28-26, 15-13.
"I was super proud of Karli Mesyar," said Ludington Rebecca Vaara of the newly brought up freshman. "She stepped into the setter position tonight as a freshman and really owned the spot."
Mesyar certainly made her presence known tallying 46 assists while De'Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara led the team with 22 kills.
Porter was also solid in the service game with 10 aces with Sophia Cooney adding 22 digs.
The Orioles now sit at 22-10 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
Ludington statistics:
De'Lahna Porter: 22 kills, 10 aces, 9 blocks, 3 assists, 9 digs
Elena Vaara: 22 kills, 1 ace, 6 blocks, 12 digs
Karli Mesyar: 46 assists, 1 kill, 9 digs
Sophia Cooney: 3 aces, 22 digs
Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 13 digs
Maddy Vaara: 2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs
Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 2 aces
Lauren Johnson: 2 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs
Rylee Stone: 1 assist, 1 dig