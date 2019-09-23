MUSKEGON — The Ludington volleyball team continued its very successful season by winning the Oakridge Varsity Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
In pool play, the Orioles (23-6-6) split with Kent City and Mason County Central and beat Oakridge, Orchard View and Kent City Algoma Christian. In the semifinals, Ludington defeated Orchard View, and in the finals, it defeated the host Oakridge Eagles to take the championship.
