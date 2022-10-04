PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington's volleyball team earned a three-game victory against neighboring Mason County Central in a non-conference match-up Tuesday night at Ludington Elementary School, 25-16, 25-18, 25-9.

"The girls had a strong serving game. We got quite a few aces," said Ludington coach Liz Holden.

"This is our only game this week, and I think they really wanted to make the most of it; and they did just that. They played well and took care of the ball."

"We struggled tonight," said Central coach Erin O'Harra. "We had some of our players out with injuries. Tori Dunblazier was our big hitter tonight with 18-of-19 attacking with five kills."

Ludington (28-10-2) returns to action on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a home match against Fremont in West Michigan Conference Lakes Division play. If the Orioles defeat the Packers, Ludington will have a share of the conference championship.

The Spartans (8-11-1) travel to Benzie Central for a quad at 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 1 ace, 14 kills, 1 block.

Karli Mesyar: 6 digs, 9 assists.

Jordyn Anderson: 9 aces, 5 digs, 27 assists, 1 block, 5 kills.

Mia Pung: 1 aces, 14 digs, 2 assists.

Keelyn Laird: 11 kills, 8 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces.

Ashley McPike: 1 block, 4 kills, 1 assist.

Olivia Lynn: 3 kills.

Mia Voss: 3 ace, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 assist.

Mya Bryant: 1 dig, 1 ace.

Morgan Simpson: 1 kill.

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 4-5 serves; 1-1 serve receive; 2-2 attacks; 1 block; 0-2 sets.

Charlie Banks: 8-9 serves, 1 ace; 13-16 serve receive; 5 digs; 2-2 attacks.

Peyton Welch: 4-4 serves; 4-5 serve receive; 9-10 attacks, 3 kills.

Alayna Rafter: 11-12 serves, 2 aces; 5 digs; 30-31 sets, 9 assists.

Aylin Davila: 0-1 serves; 2-2 serve receive.

Ashlyn McKay: 5-6 serves, 1 ace; 17-20 serve receive; 1 dig; 2-5 attacks, 1 kill; 3 blocks; 1-1 set.

Tori Dunblazier: 3-4 serves; 7-14 serve receive; 4 digs; 18-19 attacks, 5 kills; 1 block

Riley Mast: 1-3 serve receive; 2 digs; 6-9 attacks, 2 kills; 1-1 set.