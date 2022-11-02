REED CITY — Ludington and Cadillac pushed themselves to five games of a very competitive MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal Wednesday night with the Vikings coming out on top, 25-12, 25-17, 15-25, 25-27, 13-15.

“We came out hard the first two games and played really well,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “Going into the third game, Cadillac started blocking, and we struggled to adjust. We had some tough calls that turned the last game around pretty fast, unfortunately.

“We played hard, but things just didn’t fall into place for us.

“We had an awesome season and I am really proud of how much these girls improved.”

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 21 digs, 6 blocks, 31 kills

Karlie Mesyar: 1 ace, 25 digs, 2 assists,

Jordyn Anderson: 2 aces, 12 digs, 44 assists, 5 blocks, 3 kills

Mia pung: 2 aces, 16 digs, 1 assist

Keelyn Laird: 2 aces, 22 digs, 4 assists, 1 block, 13 kills

Ashley Mcpike: 3 digs, 4 blocks, 5 kills

Mia voss: 1 dig, 1 block, 1 kill

Olivia Lynn: 3 digs, 5 blocks, 4 kills

Mya Bryant: 2 digs