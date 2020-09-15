TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s volleyball team dropped three matches in a quad at Traverse City Central Saturday.
The Orioles fell to the host Trojans, 25-23, 13-25, 24-26, Grandville, 21-25, 19-25, 23-25, and Leland, 19-25, 17-25, 20-25.
“Saturday just wasn’t our day,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We really struggled with passing and that kept us out-of-system and unable to run our offense well. After our game one win against (Central), we struggled the rest of the day to really gel as a team… But we’ll get back in the gym and work out the kinks and get past this.”
The Orioles were led by De’Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara with a total of 52 kills, 17 blocks, 12 aces and 34 digs between the pair.
Ludington statistics:
De’Lahna Porter: 28 kills, 8 blocks, 4 aces, 3 assists, 16 digs
Elena Vaara: 24 kills, 9 blocks, 8 aces, 2 assists, 18 digs
Veronique Chapman: 1 kill, 44 assists, 17 digs
Sophia Cooney: 28 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists
Keelyn Laird: 3 aces, 8 kills, 8 blocks, 3 assists, 11 digs
Lauren Johnson: 3 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs
Delaney Williams: 2 assists, 2 digs
Zoe Voss: 2 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 3 digs