TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s volleyball team dropped three matches in a quad at Traverse City Central Saturday.

The Orioles fell to the host Trojans, 25-23, 13-25, 24-26, Grandville, 21-25, 19-25, 23-25, and Leland, 19-25, 17-25, 20-25.

“Saturday just wasn’t our day,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We really struggled with passing and that kept us out-of-system and unable to run our offense well. After our game one win against (Central), we struggled the rest of the day to really gel as a team… But we’ll get back in the gym and work out the kinks and get past this.”

The Orioles were led by De’Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara with a total of 52 kills, 17 blocks, 12 aces and 34 digs between the pair.

Ludington statistics:

De’Lahna Porter: 28 kills, 8 blocks, 4 aces, 3 assists, 16 digs

Elena Vaara: 24 kills, 9 blocks, 8 aces, 2 assists, 18 digs

Veronique Chapman: 1 kill, 44 assists, 17 digs

Sophia Cooney: 28 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists

Keelyn Laird: 3 aces, 8 kills, 8 blocks, 3 assists, 11 digs

Lauren Johnson: 3 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs

Delaney Williams: 2 assists, 2 digs

Zoe Voss: 2 digs

Madisyn Wysong: 3 digs