NORTH MUSKEGON — Ludington’s volleyball team went 1-2 in a non-conference quad at North Muskegon Thursday night.
The Orioles lost to host North Muskegon, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, lost to Western Michigan Christian, 10-25, 25-16, 18-25 and defeated Whitehall, 15-25, 25-18, 15-12.
“We struggled to start each game strong, and by the time we would swing momentum our way, it was often too late,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We struggled with our serves (Thursday) and struggled with passing to keep in-system, which affected our ability to play our offensive game.
“It was great competition, and I feel like we are moving in the right direction, we just need to work on a few things in the gym and keep our heads in the game,” she continued.
Vaara said De’Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara played well at the net, set up by Veronique Chapman. Lauren Johnson and Keelyn Laird also played well in attacking the ball. Coach Vaara also said Sophia Cooney did well on serve receive and had 37 digs.
Ludington’s individual statistics:
De’Lahna Porter: 27 kills, 5 aces, 13 blocks, 20 digs
Elena Vaara: 20 kills, 7 aces, 9 blocks, 34 digs, 2 assists
Veronique Chapman: 53 assists, 2 aces, 15 digs
Sophia Cooney: 37 digs, 2 aces
Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 7 blocks, 3 digs, 2 assists
Lauren Johnson: 6 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 9 digs, 3 assists
Zoe Voss: 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist
Madisyn Wysong: 3 digs