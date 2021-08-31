MUSKEGON — Ludington’s volleyball team went 1-2 at a quad hosted by Reeths-Puffer Tuesday night in Muskegon.
The Orioles fell to Fruitport, 22-25, 22-25, and host Reeths-Puffer, 25-22, 24-26, 11-15. Ludington capped the night with a victory against Comstock Park, 25-19, 25-13.
“Overall, I was really happy with our play,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We were able to show some heart on the court and had some fun matches with tough competition. I was happy with our offense and tough blocks on the net.
Jordyn Anderson led the teams in blocks with six to go with six aces serving. Maddy Vaara had 16 kills in leading Ludington. Karli Mesyar had 14 assists. Mia Pung had 12 digs, and Madisyn Wysong had five aces.
Ludington’s individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 16 kills, 10 assists, 3 blocks, 10 digs.
Rylee Stone: 7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs.
Mia Pung: 12 digs, 4 aces, 3 assists.
Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces, 4 digs.
Keelyn Laird: 8 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace, 4 digs.
Karli Mesyar: 14 assists, 2 aces, 11 digs.
Jordyn Anderson: 9 kills, 6 blocks, 6 aces.
Olivia Lynn: 1 block, 1 dig.
Ashley McPike: 1 block.
Madisyn Wysong: 5 aces, 6 digs.