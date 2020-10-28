FREMONT — The Ludington volleyball team competed in a quad in Fremont Tuesday night and finished the night with a 2-1 record.
The Orioles fell in the first match to Calvin Christian, 25-18, 11-25, 20-25 but bounced back beating Orchard View, 25-8, 24-26, 25-6 while ending the night with a three set victory over Fremont, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9.
Karli Mesyar led the team with 45 assists while Elena Vaara and De'Lahna Porter paced the Orioles with 21 and 18 kills each.
Sophia Cooney, Mia Pung along with Porter added five aces each on the night.
Ludington statistics:
Elena Vaara: 21 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks
De'Lahna Porter: 18 kills, 5 aces, 10 blocks, 2 assists, 20 digs
Karli Mesyar: 45 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces, 10 digs
Keelyn Laird: 7 kills, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 1 dig
Maddy Vaara: 6 kills, 4 assists, 1 ace, 3 digs
Zoe Voss: 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist
Sophia Cooney: 16 digs, 5 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists
Rylee Stone: 3 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces
Mia Pung: 5 aces, 3 digs
Delaney Williams: 3 kills
Madisyn Wysong: 1 assist, 2 digs
Morgan Sanocki: 2 digs