FREMONT — The Ludington volleyball team competed in a quad in Fremont Tuesday night and finished the night with a 2-1 record.

The Orioles fell in the first match to Calvin Christian, 25-18, 11-25, 20-25 but bounced back beating Orchard View, 25-8, 24-26, 25-6 while ending the night with a three set victory over Fremont, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9.

Karli Mesyar led the team with 45 assists while Elena Vaara and De'Lahna Porter paced the Orioles with 21 and 18 kills each.

Sophia Cooney, Mia Pung along with Porter added five aces each on the night.

Ludington statistics:

Elena Vaara: 21 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks

De'Lahna Porter: 18 kills, 5 aces, 10 blocks, 2 assists, 20 digs

Karli Mesyar: 45 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces, 10 digs

Keelyn Laird: 7 kills, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 1 dig

Maddy Vaara: 6 kills, 4 assists, 1 ace, 3 digs

Zoe Voss: 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist

Sophia Cooney: 16 digs, 5 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

Rylee Stone: 3 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

Mia Pung: 5 aces, 3 digs

Delaney Williams: 3 kills

Madisyn Wysong: 1 assist, 2 digs

Morgan Sanocki: 2 digs