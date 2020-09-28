MONTAGUE — Ludington's varsity volleyball team went 2-1 at a quad hosted by Montague Saturday afternoon.
The Orioles (7-9) defeated Spring Lake, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11; lost to the host Wildcats, 23-25, 16-25, 25-23; and defeated Fremont, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13.
"The girls had a good day," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. "They worked together well and were able to get up some balls we've been struggling to get to in the past. The girls are starting to gel and push each other a little harder and that was evident on the scoreboard.
"It was nice to meet up with Montague, who has a really fast offense and doesn't make many mistakes, and get some time working on our blocks and defense with the quicker pace."
Coach Vaara said Veronique Chapman did a good job of moving the ball around on offense through her sets, and Sophia Cooney did a nice job on serve receive.
Ludington's individual statistics:
Elena Vaara: 30 kills, 6 blocks, 9 aces, 10 digs
De'Lahna Porter: 25 kills, 8 blocks, 3 aces, 19 digs, 4 assists
Veronique Chapman: 47 assists, 3 aces, 1 kill
Sophia Cooney: 23 digs, 2 assists
Keelyn Laird: 13 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 14 digs, 1 assist
Zoe Voss: 7 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs
Lauren Johnson: 6 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs
Delaney Williams: 2 kills, 2 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 4 digs
Junior varsity
Reeths-Puffer quad
MUSKEGON — Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team went 1-2 at Reeths-Puffer on Saturday.
The Orioles lost to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 22-25, 17-25; defeated the host Rockets, 25-9, 27-25; and beat Shelby, 25-16, 25-15.
Top servers for Ludington (14-2) were Maddy Vaara going 29-of-30 with six aces and Karli Mesyar going 28-of-34 with 12 aces. Leading in attacks was Rylee Stone as she was 52-of-55 with 15 kills and Vaara who was 36-of-39 with five kills. Ashley McPike went 23-of-27 with nine kills.