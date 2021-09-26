MONTAGUE — Ludington's volleyball team went 2-1 at the Montague quad Saturday as the Orioles started with a loss to the hosts before regrouping with victories against Spring Lake and Holton.
The Orioles (12-15) fell to the Wildcats, 22-25, 18-25, 15-25. Ludington then defeated Holton, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17, and defeated Spring Lake, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15.
Maddy Vaara led the Orioles with 29 kills and eight blocks. Keelyn Laird had 16 digs to lead the team to go with 26 kills. Jordyn Anderson had 39 assists while Mia Pung had five aces serving.
Ludington's individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 29 kills, 8 blocks, 25 assists, 3 aces, 13 digs.
Rylee Stone: 18 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 4 aces, 13 digs.
Mia Pung: 5 aces, 13 digs, 4 asissts.
Keelyn Laird: 16 digs, 26 kills, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 ace.
Jordyn Anderson: 39 asissts, 6 kills, 7 blocks.
Olivia Lynn: 4 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig.
Ashley McPike: 2 aces, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 1 assist, 9 digs.