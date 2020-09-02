LAKE CITY — Ludington’s volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a victory at Lake City in a non-conference match Tuesday evening in Lake City, 25-13, 25-4, 25-15.
It was the first time this season the Orioles have been in a gym because of the restrictions placed on the school and other schools in its region because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The girls have been practicing on a grass court everyday, with wet grass, dead grass, wind that moves the ball around and sun in their eyes,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “I was hopeful that being in the gym would be such a positive that we could overlook the fact that we haven’t touched a gym floor for volleyball since last fall and the girls didn’t disappoint.
“From their passing, to their serves and offense each girl played great tonight. We were just so excited to get a game in and I think the girls just refused to waste it.”
Vaara highlighted the play of Veronique Chapman setting with Elena Vaara doing well at the net in kills and blocks. Sophia Cooney played well on the back row with digs, coach Vaara said, and De’Lahna Porter and Keelyn Laird played well around the floor. Ludington also pulled up Lauren Johnson and Delaney Williams from the junior varsity team.
“I’m so proud of these girls, and we’re just hoping to get in the gym and have a full season,” coach Vaara said.
Ludington’s statistics:
Elena Vaara: 12 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces, 3 digs.
De’Lahna Porter: 7 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 8 digs
Veronique Chapman: 22 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs
Sophia Cooney: 16 digs, 3 assists
Keelyn Laird: 7 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace, 2 assists
Lauren Johnson: 5 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist
Delaney Williams: 2 kills, 1 assist
Zoe Voss: 3 kills
Madisyn Wysong: 3 digs
Morgan Sanocki: 2 digs
Ludington’s junior varsity team won, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10. Maddy Vaara had nine kills and nine assists while Rylee Stone had five kills, six aces and four blocks. Karli Mesyar and Sophia Grierson had six digs.