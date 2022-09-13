Ludington's volleyball team scored a straight-game victory over Oakridge in West Michigan Lakes play Tuesday night at Hawley Gymnasium, 25-16, 25-9, 25-11.

"The girls put up some good blocks and had some great kills tonight. They are getting faster with their offense and having fun with it," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "I’m really happy with how much more our setters are connecting. Our blockers are getting their timing down which will prove to be important this weekend at Cadillac. We’re headed in the right direction."

The Orioles (15-7-1, 2-0 WMC Lakes) plays at the Cadillac tournament Saturday.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 1 ace, 5 digs, 19 kills, 4 blocks

Karli Mesyar: 6 aces, 2 digs, 13 assists

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace, 18 assists, 2 blocks, 4 kills

Mia Pung: 1 ace, 16 digs

Keelyn Laird: 2 blocks, 9 kills, 7 digs

Ashley McPike: 1 block, 5 kills

Olivia Lynn: 2 blocks

In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Oakridge, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9.

Madelyn Kenyon had an ace, 10 digs, 10 assists and four kills. Elianna Jeruzal had four digs, 11 assists and four kills. Samantha Zwick had three aces, 10 digs and two assists. Jaelyn Laird had two aces, six digs, 11 kills and a block.