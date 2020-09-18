BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington volleyball team notched a win and a loss Thursday night in their matches with Whitehall and Big Rapids.
The Orioles lost their first match against the Vikings in three sets, 25-22, 23-25, 13-15, but bounced back against the Cardinals winning in two sets, 25-17, 25-18.
"We struggled in the second and third games (against Whitehall) with communication and let too many balls drop," said Ludington head coach Rebecca Vaara. "I thought we started communicating better in our second match and we were able to run more offense."
De'Lahna Porter was a force on the net with 23 kills to lead the Orioles while Elena Vaara chipped in with 13 of her own.
Sophia Cooney was solid in serve receive tonight while also digging up the ball well with 23 digs.
Ludington statistics:
De'Lahna Porter: 23 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 9 digs
Elena Vaara: 15 kills, 7 blocks, 4 aces, 16 digs
Sophia Cooney: 23 digs, 1 kill
Véronique Chapman: 35 assists, 4 digs
Keelyn Laird: 3 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs, 3 assists
Lauren Johnson: 2 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs
Zoe Voss: 1 kill, 5 digs
Morgan Sanocki: 1 ace, 3 digs
Delaney Williams: 1 kill
Madisyn Wysong: 1 dig
JV volleyball
Ludington triangular
At Hawley Gymnasium, Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team defeated Whitehall, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10, and Big Rapids, 25-10, 25-14.
The top servers for Ludington (9-1) were Karli Mesyar going 30-of-32 with five aces and Morgan Simpson going 20-of-21 with six aces. Rylee Stone was 28-of-30 at the net with 16 kills while Maddy Vaara was 21-of-23 on attacks with eight kills.