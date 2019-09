The Ludington volleyball team played host to the Manistee Chippewas on Tuesday night in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play at Hawley Gymnasium, and the Orioles came away with the victory, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12.

The Orioles (17-5-4, 1-0 Lakes 8) were led by De'Lahna Porter who had the team high in kills followed by Elena Vaara. Sophia Cooney played well out of the libero position.

