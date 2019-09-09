BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington volleyball team had a great day at the Big Rapids Cardinal Varsity Invitational on Saturday by coming home with the tournament championship.
Coach Rebecca Vaara was very pleased by the results.
"I was really proud of the girls for pushing themselves throughout the day, we played better as a team and were able to move the ball around a lot on offense," Vaara said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.