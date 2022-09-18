CADILLAC — Ludington's volleyball team scored a silver bracket championship at the Cadillac Invitational Saturday afternoon in Cadillac.
The Orioles (18-9-2) defeated Montague, 32-30, 25-9, to win the silver bracket. Ludington defeated Midland, 25-17, 25-16, in the quarterfinals. The Orioles then defeated Shelby, 25-22, 25-18, in the semifinals.
Pool play was difficult for Ludington. The Orioles split with Traverse City Central, 22-25, 26-24, and lost to Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 23-25, 21-25, and Lake Odessa Lakewood, 10-25, 22-25.
"We had a tough pool, and we just weren't getting the passes," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "We went into bracket play making a few changes, just hoping that shaking things up would get us focused.
"We turned things around pretty quickly, beating Midland. We went into the Shelby game just focused on getting in the right place for defense and putting up a big block. They have a big hitter that takes a lot to try to shut down, but our defense stepped up and we didn't let much hit the floor.
"It took us a little while to get going, but when the girls started playing their game, they were not going to be stopped. I am really proud of how they came out strong after having a tough morning and pulled out the win. I couldn't be happier with the result."
Ludington returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Orchard View in a West Michigan Lakes contest.
Ludington's individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 15 digs, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 43 kills
Karli Mesyar: 4 aces, 26 digs, 14 assists,
Jordyn Anderson: 9 aces, 8 digs, 69 assists, 13 blocks, 19 kills
Mia Pung: 6 aces, 12 digs, 2 assists
Keelyn Laird: 2 aces, 23 digs, 8 blocks, 29 kills
Ashley McPike: 14 blocks, 13 kills
Mia Voss: 3 aces, 1 dig, 5 blocks, 2 kills
Olivia Lynn: 1 dig, 8 blocks, 1 kill
Mya Bryant: 1 ace, 1 dig
Morgan Simpson: 2 digs