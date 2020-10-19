Ludington’s volleyball team went 3-0 at its home quad Saturday at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington.
The Orioles (18-9) defeated LeRoy Pine River, 25-12, 25-12; Reed City, 25-15, 25-18; and Benzie Central, 25-6, 25-21.
“Today was senior day, and we enjoyed celebrating De’Lahna Porter, Elena Vaara, Sophia Cooney and Veronique Chapman,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “And they all had great days leading the team in the victories.”
Becky Vaara said the team moved up three freshmen to Saturday’s roster, Karli Mesyar, Mia Pung and Rylee Stone, and she praised their play, too.
“It’s bittersweet to celebrate the seniors knowing they won’t be on the court next year, but refreshing to see some tough freshmen on the court that will be strong additions to the team,” Vaara said.
Ludington was led in kills by Porter while Elena Vaara had 10 aces to lead the team. Cooney had 18 digs and received serve at 100 percent. Chapman had 42 assists as the team’s setter.
Ludington’s individual statistics:
De’Lahna Porter: 19 kills; 5 aces; 1 block assist; 6 digs.
Elena Vaara: 16 kills; 10 aces; 2 solo blocks, 1 block assist; 3 digs.
Veronique Chapman: 42 assists; 6 aces; 11 digs.
Sophia Cooney: 1 kill; 1 ace; 18 digs; 11-11 serve receive.
Keelyn Laird: 4 kills; 7 aces; 1 block assist; 6 digs.
Zoe Voss: 2 kills; 2 aces; 3 digs.
Lauren Johnson: 2 kills; 3 digs.
Delaney Williams: 1 kill; 2 digs.
Madisyn Wysong: 4 digs.
Morgan Sanocki: 1 dig.
Maddy Vaara: 2 kills; 1 ace; 3 digs.
Karli Mesyar: 2 kills; 2 digs.
Mia Pung: 1 kill; 1 block assist; 1 dig.
Rylee Stone: 2 kills; 2 digs.