PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington's volleyball team earned a share of the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division championship Tuesday night at Ludington Elementary School, turning away Fremont, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11.

"It was our last home game of the season and a lot of people showed up so the girls were pretty nervous starting out," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "We had our senior night and things were a little emotional. We got in the swing of things and really got amped up going into the third game."

In the final two games is where Ludington (29-10-2, 5-0 WMC Lakes) took control against a tough Packers squad.

"Our setter came into her own and started putting balls down and our hitters really came out hard the last two games. Fremont played the best I have seen them play this season. They weren’t letting anything go on defense," Holden said. "Our defense had to step it up and the girls did what they had to. They had to work really hard to earn this one."

Ludington will take its bid for an outright league championship at Whitehall on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Both the Vikings and Montague Wildcats each had one defeat in league play entering Tuesday.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 17 digs, 16 kills, 2 blocks

Karli Mesyar: 1 aces, 27 digs, 2 assists

Jordyn Anderson: 9 digs, 34 assists, 7 blocks, 5 kills

Mia Pung: 2 aces, 7 digs, 3 assists

Keelyn Laird: 2 block, 12 kills, 15 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace

Ashley McPike: 8 blocks, 5 kills

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill, 4 blocks

Mia Voss: 2 ace, 3 digs

In the junior varsity match, Ludington defeated Fremont, 25-19, 25-12.

Madelyn Kenyon had five aces, three digs, eight assists and five kills. Elianna Jeruzal added an ace, five digs, four assists and seven kills. Samantha Zwick had 12 digs. Jaelyn Laird had two aces, four digs, three kills and two blocks.