Ludington’s Elena Vaara and De’Lahna Porter were named to the all-region team recently by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
“It is really difficult to get all-region recognition, so I was thankful two Ludington players received the honors this year, especially with both players being so deserving,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara.
“De’ Lahna is an amazingly athletic player, and she led the team in of kills and solo blocks,” Vaara said.
Porter had 369 kills on 948 attempts with an efficiency rate of .218. She also had 91 blocks to go with 48 aces serving, 219 digs and she received serve at 85 percent.
Elena Vaara, Becky’s daughter, had 345 kills on 841 attempts with an efficiency rate of .322. She had 74 blocks, 81 aces serving, 224 digs and she served at 92 percent.
“Elena is a focused and dedicated player that puts tons of time in off the court, and she led the team in attack efficiency, aces, passing and block assists,” Becky Vaara said.
“Both players have plans to play volleyball in college.”