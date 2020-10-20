HOWARD CITY — The Ludington girls volleyball team defeated Kent City and Tri-County Monday night in a triangular match hosted by Tri-County in Howard City.
The Orioles won their match with Kent City in three sets, 25-20, 21-25, 17-15. They also beat Tri-County in three sets, 25-10, 16-25, 25-12.
“We had an injury at the start of the second game against Kent City, and it shook the girls up a bit,” said Ludington coach Rebecca Vaara. “I was super proud of how they held their composure and were able to pull things around for the win on the third set.”
Lauren Johnson stepped in place of the injured Oriole and contributed 32 assists as well as three aces.
Elena Vaara and De’Lahna Porter led the Orioles with 21 and 10 kills apiece while Vaara also paced the Orioles with six aces.
The wins improve the Orioles to 20-9 on the season.
Ludington statistics:
Elena Vaara: 21 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks, 7 digs
De’Lahna Porter: 10 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs, 7 blocks
Lauren Johnson: 32 assists, 1 block, 3 aces, 5 digs
Veronique Chapman: 10 assists, 4 digs
Keelyn Laird: 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 ace, 4 digs
Sophia Cooney: 9 digs, 1 ace
Zoe Voss: 4 kils, 2 blocks, 3 digs
Maddy Vaara: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 1 dig
Karli Mesyar: 6 digs, 1 assist
Delaney Williams: 1 ace, 4 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 2 digs
Morgan Sanocki: 2 digs