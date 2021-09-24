MANISTEE — Tough serves from Mesick had the Manistee Catholic girls volleyball team struggling to kick its game into gear Thursday night in a three-set loss at home, 13-25, 11-25, 16-25.
"Our serve receive errors definitely gave them the upper hand," Sabers head coach Kaytlin Heck said. "It made it harder for us to set the ball up completely. Our coverage is slowly getting there.
"What our focus is right now is getting the girls to move quicker, and get our new coverage down. While it is a challenge, it is definitely worth it, and we did see good coverage when everyone was in their correct coverage position."
Anna Watkins led the Sabers with six aces, Leah Stickney had five aces and Josie Ziehm contributed two kills.