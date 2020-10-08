MANISTEE — As the regular season winds down and the post-season tournament looms on the horizon, Manistee Catholic's girls volleyball team appears to be hitting its peak.
The Sabers continued their upward trend, and showed more improvement, in Tuesday night's Western Michigan D League match against Walkerville in a 3-0 sweep, 25-14, 26-24, 25-14.
"It was a good win for us," Sabers coach Laura Miller said. "The girls played well. We are working on communication always. Not only talking, but listening and trusting one another.
"Since it was our last home game, it was awesome to see the girls get it done, and for the seniors (Kaya Watkins and Cameryn Sutcliffe) it was a great way to finish in their gym."
Individual statistics:
KAYA WATKINS: 2 assists, 4 kills, 4 aces.
JOSIE ZIEHM: 4 aces., 6 digs.
MALLORY MEIKLE: 1 dig.
EMILY MILLER: 2 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces.
LEAH STICKNEY: 5 digs, 1 kill.
ANNA WATKINS: 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 aces.
VERA KORZENIEWSKI: 1 dig.