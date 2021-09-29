MARION — Manistee's girls volleyball team traveled to Marion for a Western Michigan D League match Tuesday night, falling in five sets to the Eagles, 28-30, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 10-15.
"The girls showed a lot of determination, but in the end we did not pull through," Sabers coach Kaytlin Heck said. "I saw a lot of good rallies and better coverage, but it's just a matter of these girls keeping their energy and momentum throughout the whole game."
Kaylyn Johnson had an all around great night with 12 aces, six kills and six assists. Emily Miller stepped up with seven ills, while Ana Watkins contributed five service aces.
"Freshman Brenna Johnson really came in clutch for us on a few plays," Heck said. "She is a young setter, but when we needed her she really pulled through and ended the night with four assists and two kills."