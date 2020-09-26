MANISTEE — Although the Manistee Catholic girls volleyball team didn't take the win, losing 3-1 to Marion in a Western Michigan D League match at home, coach Laura Miller was proud of the girls' effort.
It was a close match from start to finish, with the first three sets decided by two and three points until the finale when the Eagles managed to pull away at the end to make it a larger spread, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 17-25.
"The girls played awesome," Sabers head coach Laura Miller said. "They worked extremely hard on the court and earned the points we got. With the changes to the guidelines this year, and having to get used to wearing a mask while playing, I am extremely proud of how hard they are hustling out there. It is an adjustment.
"Our communication was a lot better this game We are focusing on coverage and they are doing a great job of being where they need to be to get a good hit off the ball."
Individual statistics:
KAYA WATKINS: 2 digs, 6 assists, 4 kills, 1 ace.
CAMERYN SUTCLIFFE: 1 dig.
MALLORY MEIKLE: 5 digs.
JOSIE ZIEHM: 15 digs, 2 kills, 4 aces.
EMILY MILLER: 1 dig, 5 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace.
LEAH STICKNEY: 4 digs, 1 kill.
ANA WATKINS: 2 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace.
KAYLYN JOHNSON: 4 assists, 7 kills, 6 aces.
VERDA KORZENIEWSKI: 7 digs, 1 kill.