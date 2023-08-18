MANISTEE — It’s going to be a short bench, which means that conditioning is paramount for the Manistee Catholic girls volleyball team this year.
Originally there were eight, but one girl had to leave the team because she was not able to commit the time necessary to practice with the others.
But there’s a chance head coach Sasha Szymanski could bolster the roster and increase the numbers, which would help with forming a real rotation rather than everyone being on the court every minute of a match.
Unfortunately, those recruits would come from the younger ranks, and experience would be a problem. Several will be joining practice before the season starts.
“We have a lot of spirit and heart on the team,” Szymanski said. “So, we’re going to get through it. I feel that small numbers will actually benefit us, because everybody’s going to have to play the whole court.
“Everybody’s going to know every position, so I think it’s going to make us stronger. It really is. We just have to be careful how much we are practicing. I don’t want to wear them out too much, so we can make it the whole season.”
Returning players include Brenna Johnson, Maddie Gunia as well as sisters Raegan Leiffers and Rianne Leiffers. They were on Szymanski’s junior varsity team two years ago.
Rianna Leiffers is projected as the Sabers’ primary setter, although there’s no doubt Szymanski will be looking to rotate a couple of others in that spot.
Johnson will be the Sabers’ best defensive player, but isn’t going to be confined to the back row since everyone has to be able to move around in the lineup.
“I think their ability to read the block, and ability to transition on the net has increased,” said Szymanski. “Their ability to snap their wrists for a downward spiral on the floor has gotten much better as well.
“We’ll be pretty good in the front row, I feel. It’s just figuring out the back row. We have to be strategic in where we put people in the lineup because of our low numbers.”
Front row play should be strong with the return of middle hitters Gunia and Regan Leiffers.
Because the Sabers numbers are so low, they won’t have a libero this season.
Szymanski expects Brethren and Marion to be the teams to beat in the West Michigan D League. Both boast height up front, and solid back row players.
Mason County Eastern and Mesick are always tough competition. The Sabers are focused on getting better, and not worrying about the competition right now.