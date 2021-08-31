BENZONIA — Manistee’s volleyball team used a solid defensive night, as well as behind the line, and earned a hard fought four-set non-conference win over Benzie Central in Benzonia on Tuesday night.
“The girls are gaining more confidence in themselves,” Manistee coach Brooke Richards said. “We still have work to do on communicating on the floor, but they’re beginning to pick it up.
“We had multiple girls step up with big games. Amanda Kelley and Raegan Codden were really awesome. Everyone picked their games up. If they can continue this kind of play, we’ll be tough to beat.”
Manistee's individual statistics:
AMANDA KELLEY: 21 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist.
ALLISON KELLEY: 5 kills, 1 dig.
LOLA PIPER: 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks.
RAEGAN CODDEN: 2 kills, 2 aces, 14 assists, 4 digs.
Kingsley tournament
KINGSLEY — The Manistee Chippewas volleybal team picked up one win in four matches last Saturday, defeating Central Lake, 25-19, 25-15. They lost to Traverse City Christian, 11-25, 18-25; LeRoy Pine River, 15-25, 23-25; and, Kalkaska, 19-25, 12-25.
"The girls put up a hard fight against some strong teams," Richards said. "But, ultimately (we) struggled with offense. Defense and serving were strong and helped us stay afloat."
Manistee's individual statistics:
LIBBY MCCARTHY: 14 kills, 3 digs.
LOLA PIPER: 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 block assist.
RAEGAN CODDEN: 1 kill, 8 aces, 25 assists, 9 digs, 1 block assist.
EMMA BEVANS: 4 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs.
ALLISON KELLEY: 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 digs, 2 blocks.