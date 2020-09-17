MANISTEE — Manistee's girls volleyball team hosted Reed City in a non-conference match Thursday night and lost in three straight sets, 16-25, 18-25, 22-25.
"We seemed to play well the first half of each set, but then in the second half we gave up some easy points that we couldn't overcome," Chippewas coach Kevin Schmutzler said.
"But these girls are miles ahead of where our team was a year ago. I'm proud of them. They are a great group to work with. We did some things well tonight, and the girls are correcting their errors. Now, we're trying to play faster and build consistency and confidence."
Individual statistics:
LOGAN WAYWARD: 8 kills, 4 aces.
ASHTYN JANIS: 19 assists.
ALLISON KELLEY: 3 blocks, 3 kills.
RAEGAN CODDEN: 9 digs.