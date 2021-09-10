Manistee's girls volleyball team lost of its matches in a non-conference triangular with Mason County Central and Reed City in Scottville Thursday night.
Besides falling to the Spartans, Manistee came up short against the Coyotes, 21-25, 13-25.
"We struggled behind the service line, and with our mental game," Manistee coach Brooke Richards said. "Lola Piper, Amanda Kelley and Raegan Codden all had great nights and did a good job keeping the team competitive."
Individual statistics:
Allison Kelley: 10 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 block.
Libby McCarthy: 9 kills, 1 block.
Lola Piper: 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 block.
Raegan Codden: 2 aces, 24 assists, 8 digs.