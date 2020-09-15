KINGSLEY — Manistee’s girls volleyball team fell short in all three of its matches at a quad meet in Kingsley on Monday, losing to Kingsley, 11-25, 11-25; Maple City Glen Lake, 18-25, 18-25; and Traverse City Christian, 18-35, 11-25.
“We have some things to clean up offensively and defensively,” Manistee coach Kevin Schmutzler said. “Our serving has been pretty solid, especially Haylee Pepera who is consistent and led us in aces tonight.”
Schmutzler added that the Chippewas are working out a good rotation and understanding their roles on the court, with all 15 girls on the roster capable of contributing.
Calli Ronning and Allison Kelley led the team in blocks, while Logan Wayward and Emma Bevins were tied in kills. Alyssa Jackoviak made some nice plays as well.