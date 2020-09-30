MANISTEE — Manistee's girls volleyball team lost in three straight sets to Western Michigan Christian, 13-25, 17-25, 12-25.
"They are a complete team, with no weaknesses," Chippewas head coach Kevin Schmutzler said of the Warriors. "They do everything really well. While we had some nice rallies and set up opportunities, they were just more skilled at the net. Our girls hustled and gave it their best."
Individual statistics:
RAEGAN CODDEN: 6 aces, 5 digs.
ALLISON KELLEY: 3 kills.
LOGAN WAYWARD: 3 kills.
The junior varsity team lost in three as well, 15-25, 25-19, 11-15.