MANISTEE — Manistee's volleyball team defeated Muskegon Heights in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference match Tuesday night in Manistee.
"We played a consistent game tonight, and had an excellent night behind the service line," Manistee head coach Brooke Richards said.
The Chippewas served at 93 percent for the match, and had 35 service aces.
Manistee's individual statistics:
RAEGAN CODDEN: 3 kills, 17 aces, 15 assists.
EMMA BEVANS: 6 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs.
ALLISON KELLEY: 6 kills, 3 aces
LIBBY MCCARTHY: 3 kills.