MUSKEGON — The Manistee girls volleyball team extended Muskegon Orchard View to four sets but lost the Lakes 8 Activities Conference match, 3-1, Tuesday night in Muskegon.
After opening the night with a 27-25 victory in the first set, Manistee lost the next three by scores of 11-25, 23-25 and 22-25.
"We continue to fight for every point," Manistee coach Kevin Schmutzler said. "They played their hearts out tonight. It was a great game to be a part of. We just came up a few points shy of a win. We had some moments of greatness, but then some passive play let OV back into the game.
"I'm so proud of these girls. They have come so far. They are on the verge of something special here. These senior girls are great leaders and role models."
Individual statistics:
MADELYN SCHMUTZLER: 16 digs.
ASHTYN JANIS: 23 assists.
LOGAN WAYWARD: 5 kills.
EMMA BEVANS: 5 kills.
ALLISON KELLEY: 4 kills.
LOLA PIPER: 4 kills.
RAEGAN CODDEN: 9 aces.
HALEY PEPERA: 9 aces.