LEROY — LeRoy Pine River denied the Manistee girls volleyball team a second straight win, turning the Chippewas back in three sets, 20-25, 14-25, 19-25, Thursday night in LeRoy.

"Pine River played tough offense tonight, which unfortunately shook up our defense," Manistee coach Brooke Richards said. "Our offense had a great night, but it couldn't pull out a win."

Manistee's individual leaders:

ALLISON KELLEY: 5 kills, 1 block, 1 block assist.

LIBBY MCCARTHY: 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block assist.

LOLA PIPER: 5 kills, 1 ace.

RAEGAN CODDEN: 5 aces, 18 assists, 4 digs.

AMANDA KELLEY: 2 aces, 12 digs.

