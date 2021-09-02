LEROY — LeRoy Pine River denied the Manistee girls volleyball team a second straight win, turning the Chippewas back in three sets, 20-25, 14-25, 19-25, Thursday night in LeRoy.
"Pine River played tough offense tonight, which unfortunately shook up our defense," Manistee coach Brooke Richards said. "Our offense had a great night, but it couldn't pull out a win."
Manistee's individual leaders:
ALLISON KELLEY: 5 kills, 1 block, 1 block assist.
LIBBY MCCARTHY: 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block assist.
LOLA PIPER: 5 kills, 1 ace.
RAEGAN CODDEN: 5 aces, 18 assists, 4 digs.
AMANDA KELLEY: 2 aces, 12 digs.