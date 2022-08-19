MANISTEE — Manistee's girls volleyball team opened its season at home Friday night and pushed Ravenna to five sets before falling, 16-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 12-15.
Manistee volleyball opens with loss to Ravenna
- By The Daily News
-
- Updated
