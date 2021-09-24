FRANKFORT — After a slow start in the first set Thursday night, Manistee's volleyball team picked things up and turned back Frankfort in four sets in a non-conference match in Frankfort, 15-19, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14.
Manistee was strong on both defense and offense, finishing with 37 kills and 73 digs as a team. Raegan Codden led the team with 25 assists and 12 digs. Emma Bevans contributed 12 kills and 19 digs, Libby McCarthy had 16 kills and Amanda Kelley had 10 digs.
Manistee's individual statistics:
RAEGAN CODDEN: 1 kill, 4 aces, 25 assists, 12 digs.
LIBBY MCCARTHY: 16 kills, 3 digs.
EMMA BEVANS: 12 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 19 digs.
AMANDA KELLEY: 1 kill, 1 ace, 3 assists, 10 digs.