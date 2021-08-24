MAPLE CITY — Manistee's girls volleyball team salvaged a split in a triangular at Maple City on Tuesday night, beating Maple City Glen Lake, 8-25, 25-17, 16-14, and losing to Traverse City St. Francis, 9-25, 16-25.
"(St. Francis) is a very aggressive team, and we haven't seen a team that hits like them yet," Manistee coach Brooke Richards said. "After the first set, our defense started to adjust and read their offense better, making it a more competitive game."
Glen Lake was almost a duplication of the St. Francis match, only this time the Chippewas were able to rebound from the first set loss to overcome the Lakers.
"After losing the first set, the girls really kicked it into gear with their defense and passing, which in turn gave our offense more opportunities," Richards said. "This helped tremendously in the second and third sets. Strong serving, and an intense front row defense also helped us to win our first match of the season."
Manistee's individual statistics:
LOLA PIPER: 3 kills, 1 block, 1 block assist.
RAEGAN CODDEN: 10 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces.
EMMA BEVANS: 5 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs.
LIBBY MCCARTHY: 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block assist